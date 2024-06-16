Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,169,522 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invitation Homes worth $185,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 4,782,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,183. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.