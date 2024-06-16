Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Garmin worth $110,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $159.53. 561,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,089. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

