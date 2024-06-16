Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $98,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

EIX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

