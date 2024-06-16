Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 112,784 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,240,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,784 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $164,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortive by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. 1,754,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

