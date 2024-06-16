Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $173,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.69. The company had a trading volume of 347,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,113. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

