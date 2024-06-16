Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Darden Restaurants worth $101,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.81.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. 1,229,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

