Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.58. 448,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

