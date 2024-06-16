Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 139.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 2,393,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.