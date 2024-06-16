Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,980 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,273,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EG stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.56. 203,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.