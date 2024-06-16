Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of InfuSystem worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFU. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 24,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 million, a P/E ratio of -661,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

