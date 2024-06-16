Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

