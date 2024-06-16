Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.6 %

Hawkins stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,163. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.