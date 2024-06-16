Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.
Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
