HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Eric E. Burwell Acquires 6,000 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

