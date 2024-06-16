HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

IRON has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.