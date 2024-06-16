Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.