Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $77.57 Average PT from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

