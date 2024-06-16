IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.62 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.