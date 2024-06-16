ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CFO Buys $78,050.00 in Stock

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

