Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 116.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $212.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.