IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

IN8bio Trading Down 35.1 %

INAB opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.14. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

