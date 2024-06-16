Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE INE opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

