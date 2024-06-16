Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.4 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.
Inpex Company Profile
