Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.4 days.

Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

