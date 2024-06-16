Insider Buying: GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO Acquires $21,380.00 in Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 2,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $21,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,509.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Wook Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of GENK stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.50. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GENK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on GENK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.