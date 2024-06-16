Insider Buying: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Buys 5,260 Shares of Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KPRX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

