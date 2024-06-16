Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £41,080 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £821.60 ($1,046.22) per share, for a total transaction of £41,080 ($52,311.22).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £802.03 ($1,021.30) per share, for a total transaction of £40,101.50 ($51,065.20).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £802 ($1,021.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,100 ($51,063.29).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($50.94).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 75 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,013.50) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($76,012.35).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £802.57 ($1,021.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($51,099.58).

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 million, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.55. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,045 ($13.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 827.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56,284.15%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

