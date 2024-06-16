Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Purchases $29,100.00 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

