Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Purchases $29,100.00 in Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPWH opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
