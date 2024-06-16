Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $178,720.16 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

AKRO stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

