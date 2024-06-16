Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $9,723,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $9,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.44, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
