Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $9,723,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $9,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.44, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

