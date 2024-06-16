Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Sells $96,195.42 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.