Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $3,276,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54.

CCOI stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

