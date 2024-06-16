Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Up 0.9 %

CRVL stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.76.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on CRVL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.