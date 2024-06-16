Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $159,018,661.92 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $134.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

