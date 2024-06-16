Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $34,461.45 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

