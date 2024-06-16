Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $342,088.88 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $342,088.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,975,042.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Procore Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

