Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00.

Squarespace stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

