Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00.
Squarespace Trading Down 0.0 %
Squarespace stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Squarespace
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.