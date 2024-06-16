Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,012,284.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.19, for a total value of $1,012,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $288.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $288.83. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $475,000. Burney Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 119.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,839,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
