Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,012,284.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.19, for a total value of $1,012,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $288.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $288.83. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $475,000. Burney Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 119.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,839,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

