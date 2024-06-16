Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.66. 25,456,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

