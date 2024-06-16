International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

LON:IAG opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.14. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.65 ($2.39).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

