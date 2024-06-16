Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 209,331 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $4,473,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $3,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

