IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 5,936 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE IONQ opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 61.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of IonQ by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

