Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IREN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.92.

IREN stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

