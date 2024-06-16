iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 191,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SUSL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

