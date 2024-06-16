iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 12,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,873. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0636 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,942,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

