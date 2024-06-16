Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.