James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 48.2% in May

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JHX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $31.67. 41,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.