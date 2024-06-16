Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $2,050.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,253.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $795.09 and a one year high of $1,747.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

