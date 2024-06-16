Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $770.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $595.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.57. Intuit has a 12-month low of $441.04 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

