Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

abrdn Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 143.15 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.50.

Get abrdn alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,760.63). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.