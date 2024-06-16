John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $43.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

