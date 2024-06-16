KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,702,000 after buying an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.97.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

